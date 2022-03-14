NORMAL — Bonnie J. Leischner, 82, of Normal, passed away at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church in Normal. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be left to Christ Lutheran Church in Normal.

Bonnie was born on August 17, 1939 in Herscher, Illinois, a daughter to Arthur and Esther (Clausen) Garreau. She married Don Gore in 1956, he preceded her in death. She later married Herman "Whitey" Leischner on February 14, 1976 in Normal. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2017.

Surviving are her children: Todd Gore of Port Barrington and Ryan (Amy) Leischner of Inverness; sisters: Pat Sargeant of Union Grove, Wisconsin and Lois Wiley of Savana, Georgia; and grandchildren: Taylor Gore of Elgin, Steven Gore of Arlington Heights, Vanessa Gore of Port Barrington, Natalie Leischner and Evan Leischner, both of Inverness. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Don and Whitey; and sister, Carolyn Ader.

After Bonnie moved to Bloomington, she began working for Beichs Candy Company. Her work later was in the accounting and insurance business and later she worked in the Building and Zoning Office for the McLean County Government for over twenty years.

She loved her family, friends, and spending time with them. She enjoyed and lived her life to the fullest, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

