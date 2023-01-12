March 16, 1950 - Dec. 29, 2022

ARNOLD, Missouri — Bonnie Hermes was born on March 16, 1950, in Bloomington, the daughter of Richard and Erma Warrick. She married Steve Hermes on June 20, 1970, and he survives.

Bonnie and Steve have three children: Jennifer (Bryan) Ficken of MO, Nichole (Doug) Kaczor Hermes Chicago, IL, and Stephanie Hermes of Meza, AZ. Three granddaughters: Breanna, Faith, Hope, and one grandson James. Bonnie had one sister, Janet Wilcox of Tulsa, OK; and two nieces.

Bonnie retired from State Farm Ins. Bonnie enjoyed the many people that she worked with and became a friend to many. This was one of her favorite jobs.

Bonnie had Alzheimer's disease, which slowly took away her memory. She passed away after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer's.

Donations in her memory can be made to either St. Vincent DePaul society of St. Patrick Church Merna or the Alzheimer's society.

Bonnie was cremated, and a burial and celebration of life will be in Bloomington/Normal in the spring of 2023.