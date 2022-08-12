Jan. 31, 1932 - Aug. 10, 2022

NORMAL — Bonnie G. Gehrt, 90, of Normal, IL, passed away August 10, 2022.

Bonnie was born January 31, 1932 to John and Doris Bristow in Gridley, IL. Married to Paul Gehrt for 54 years, they ran three businesses together: Paul's Flowers; The Youth House; Flowers, Plants and Things.

Survived by: her children: Janice Leggett, Stephen (Debra) Gehrt, Paula (Donnie) McElroy; daughter-in-law, Shelly (Jonathon) Gehrt; sisters: Marcia (Pete) Todd and Linda Elias; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren.

Preceding in death by her parents; husband; son Jonathon Gehrt; siblings: Marilyn, Lois, Jack, Duane, Nancy and Larry.

Memorial gifts to: The Sound of Illinois Chorus (c/o Jim Waldorf, 1603 E. Washington, Bloomington, IL, 61701) and The Village at Mercy Creek (1501 Mercy Creek Dr, Normal, IL 61761).

Condolences to Beck Memorial Home, 209 E Grove Street, Bloomington, IL, 61701.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.