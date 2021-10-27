ATLANTA — Bobbie Lee Anderson, 70, of Atlanta passed away on October 21, 2021, at Northwestern Hospital, Chicago. He was born on September 6, 1951, to Clarence Edward and Louella Mayme Fislar Anderson. He served in the United States Army in the early 70's. The majority of his career was spent in plumbing, heating and cooling, and most recently working for Billington Excavation and Spray Foam and Hoegger HVAC.

Surviving are his four children: Amy (Jimmy) Strohkirch of Minier, Andy (Brianne) Anderson of Atlanta, Ashley (Ryan) Billington of McLean and Alyssa (Adam) Burton of Connecticut; seven grandchildren: Christian Anderson, Nicholas Strohkirch, Sydney Anderson, Colton Billington, Kasey Billington, Brooklynn Anderson and Nova Burton. Also surviving are his brothers: John, Alan, and Roger; his sister, Betty; many nieces and nephews he loved dearly; and his friend, Gale Wheatley. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Visitation and services will be held on Saturday, October 30, at McLean Christian Church with Tony Billingsley officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with services immediately following. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers, with the help of Beck Memorial Home.

His family would like to thank the staff at Northwestern Hospital, that have taken great care of him, starting with his heart transplant fourteen years ago. Bob knew no stranger, and enjoyed telling stories to everyone. He was always there to help others, and was a proud Dad and Papa. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.