Bobbi J. Warren (Zimmerman)

CLINTON, Missouri — Bobbi Warren (Zimmerman) passed away in Kansas City on April 8, 2022 after suffering a prolonged illness. She attended Normal Community High School and was a member of the Madrigals and Band. On graduation, she attended Copley Nursing School in Aurora Illinois and Wabaunsee Community College. Bobbi worked professionally as an accountant. She loved her God, Family and Country. Her passions were her grandchildren, travel, camping, and all of Gods creatures. In her retirement, Bobbi was active in various support groups for PBC (primary biliary cholangitis) and Breast Cancer.