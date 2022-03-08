BLOOMINGTON — Billy Herbert Vaughn, age 88, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Carle BroMenn Medical Center. Bill was born in Elba, Alabama, the son of Herman and Kate Tranum Vaughan. At an early age, his family moved to Florala, Alabama where he grew up. He was preceded in death by his parents and three older brothers: Clarence, Charles, and Samuel (Tom) Vaughan.

After graduation from Covington County High School in Florala, Alabama, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served in Tague, Korea from 1952 to 1956. It was during his time in the service that the "a" in his last name was dropped due to a misreading of his birth certificate. In spite of them changing his name, he was a proud veteran and felt honored to service his country.

He attended the University of Alabama and obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Bachelor of Law Degree. He was a devoted Crimson Tide fan attending many UofA football games. After graduation, he worked at State Farm Insurance and retired after 39 years of service in Auto Claims.

In his younger years, Bill was active in numerous organizations and did volunteer work throughout the US and several countries.

He married Mary Benson in 1959; they later divorced. He married Jane Hall in 1995. She survives. Also surviving is his daughter, Karen Vaughn; niece, Jackie (John) Stull; and nephew, Mark (Debbie) Vaughn and many great-nieces and nephews.

Bill was a true southern gentleman. His kindness, generosity, and humble nature touched many people. Yet, he was fun-loving and adventurous. He and Jane traveled extensively visiting all seven continents, 77 countries, and 49 of our 50 states. The Covid pandemic derailed his plans to visit Idaho, his last state. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including tennis, golf, snow skiing, bicycling, white water rafting, and many others. He lived life to the fullest. When asked once how he wanted to be remembered, he said he'd like people to know that he tried to be a good man. He was indeed a good man and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A military graveside service will be held for family and friends at the Evergreen Cemetery in Elba, Alabama. He will be buried next to his grandparents, parents, and one brother. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, will be assisting the family with the arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Billy H. Vaughn Endowed Scholarship fund at the University of Alabama (give.ua.edu), the Salvation Army or the American Red Cross.

Online condolences may be left at eastlawnmemorial.com.