June 17, 1936 - August 21, 2022

PONTIAC — Billy "Bill" Dean Hart, 86, of Pontiac, IL, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 2:38 a.m. at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, IL.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to St. Mary's School, Pontiac. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Bill was born on June 17, 1936, in LeRoy, IL, a son of Jessie and Minnie (Eastham) Hart. He married Judith Johnson in July of 1958, in Farmer City, IL.

Survivors include: five children: Randy (Linda) Hart of Pontiac, IL, Shelley (Peter) Benning of Pontiac, IL, Jeff (Debbie) Hart of Orlando, FL, Tim (Vince) Hart of Chicago, IL, and Scott Hart of Pontiac, IL; eleven grandchildren: Allison (Brian) Dempster, Ryan (Lauren) Benning, Zac (Mandy) Benning , Sydney Benning, Kayla Highland, Nic Hart, Megan Hart, Jordan Hart, Jase Stadler, Trentyn Hart and Braxton Hart; seven great-grandchildren: Jack, Colin, Zoey, Max, Bryson, Emma and Harper; one sister: Louise (Jim) Shumaker of Las Vegas, NV. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Bob and Lewis Hart.

Bill moved to Pontiac, IL, in 1963, and worked at Kecks furniture and later opened Hart & McBeath Home Furnishings in Pontiac, IL. He then owned and operated Chapman Cleaners in Pontiac for decades. Bill delivered the Pantagraph to carriers in the rural areas for forty-eight years. Bill enjoyed going to auctions and spending time with his grandchildren. He served our country in the US Air Force from 1954-1957, and then served for four years in the Air Force Reserve.

The family of Bill would like to thank Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac for the care of their father for the last year.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.