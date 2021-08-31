WILMINGTON — Bill Dennis, age 86 of Wilmington passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

Born July 27, 1935 in Bloomington, Charles William was a son of Harry and Mary (nee Wall) Dennis. He was raised and educated in Bloomington and graduated from Trinity High School in 1953. On October 4, 1958, Bill married Phyllis Ann Becker at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington.

He spent his entire professional life of 60 years as a grocer. Bill began his career in Bloomington, Gibson City, and Champaign, then grew to own grocery stores in Eureka and Logansport, IN. He later moved to Wilmington where he owned and operated Super Value in Wilmington and South Wilmington for the better part of three decades. Bill loved his customers and valued the relationships he had with them. He was proud to employ countless young adults, providing a foundation of strong work ethic and understanding the value of hard work.

Bill was a devoted member of Saint Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington, serving as life time member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a passionate supporter of Kuzma Care Cottage in Wilmington, using his professional services to provide food and support to those in need. Bill was also a member of the Wilmington Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce. He took great pleasure in traveling all around the world, and cherished his fishing trips to Canada and to the Amazon. Bill found great peace in being outdoors and visiting his cabin in Southern Illinois, which he built.

Survivors include six children: Ted Dennis of Homer Glen, Chuck (Julie) Dennis of Bloomington, Marty (Machiko) Dennis of Gurnee, Tony Dennis of Fort Wayne, IN, and Julie and Kris Dennis, both of Bloomington, IL; two daughters-in-law: Venita Dennis of Wilmington and Addie Dennis of Braidwood; twelve grandchildren: Jonathan, Elizabeth, Tim, Michael, Laura, Kai, Mason, Tom, Sam, Taylor, Grayson, and Scout; one brother and one sister: Paulita (Mark) Killian and Tim Dennis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Phyllis, two sons: Greg Dennis and Matt Dennis; one grandson, Christopher Dennis, and his brothers and sisters: Mary Helen, John, Jim, Chris, and Tom.

A Public Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 604 South Kankakee Street, in Wilmington at 1:00 p.m., celebrated by Reverend Sebastian Gargol and Deacon Jay Plese. Those who wish to participate in the services virtually are invited to join the livestream on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. by logging onto Bill's memorial page.

Private interment will be at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Bill's memory to Kuzma Care Cottage or Saint Rose Catholic Church.

Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book, upload photographs, and share Bill's memorial page by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com.

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington (815) 476-2181.