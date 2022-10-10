Feb. 22, 1946 - Oct. 8, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Bill Clesson, 76, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home. Enjoy Heaven, Bill!

Bill was born on February 22, 1946 in Bloomington, son of Earl H. and M. Edna (Watson) Clesson. In addition to President George Washington, he also shared his birthday with his dad, a cousin, Mary Lou Henderson of Bloomington, and his oldest grandson Colton Clesson of Pontiac. They made February 22 an extra special day for him.

Bill graduated from Illinois State University in 1969. He spent the majority of his working career with State Farm Insurance Companies, where he met and made many friends. He retired from State Farm in 2016. Between stints at State Farm, Bill served two years in the United States Army and also owned and operated the Convenient Food Mart in Lincoln from the summer of 1977 to the summer of 1986. Originally, Bill wanted to be a doctor, but his application to medical school was rejected because his penmanship was legible.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa, whom he married in Lincoln on June 8, 1984. He was her "Teddy Bear Eyes" and she was his "Snuggle Bunny". He is also survived by his son, Michael (Natalie) Clesson of Sparta; daughter, Rachel Clesson; and son, Johnny Clesson, both of Bloomington; and 13 grandchildren; his sisters: Dorothy (Joseph) Wunar of Joliet and Jane (Wayne) Howard of Bloomington survive him as well. Bill loved his family and friends and was thankful that they did their best to tolerate him over the years.

Bill will be cremated, "extra-crispy" as he would say. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting with cremation arrangements. Condolences, or cheers, and memories can be sent to the family or made online at www.carmodyflynn.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Easterseals Central Illinois, 202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington, IL 61701. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, but only if at least two people voluntarily indicate a willingness to attend.

Bill wanted to leave some sage advice for the readers of his obituary, it is a quote from humor columnist, Dave Barry: "Never under any circumstances take a sleeping pill and a laxative on the same night." Those who knew Bill enjoyed, for the most part, his sense of humor. Writing his obituary provided an opportunity for him to share some of it.

Adieu everyone!