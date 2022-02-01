URBANA — Beverly Weiss, 94, of Urbana died on Jan. 30, 2022, at the University Rehabilitation Center.

Beverly was born May 18, 1927, in Chicago, a daughter of Anna Handelman and David Jaffee. Originally named Bessie, she was always known as Beverly, or "Bubbles" by her closest friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Marvin "Buddy" Jaffee.

Surviving are her sons: Glenn (Marcia) Weiss of Bloomington, IL, and Steven (Alissa) Weiss of Osprey, FL. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Sarah, Claire, Aaron, and Michael. She was blessed to have seven great-grandchildren, as well.

She married Seymour "Sy" Weiss on Aug. 31, 1947; He preceded her in death on May 7, 2013. Beverly and Seymour moved from Chicago to Northbrook, IL, in 1955. Beverly was a busy wife and mother. She was also a talented artist, painting several painting on display at her home in Northbrook. She also assisted with artistic design of retail catalog photo shots.

Beverly was a lifelong avid reader, and rarely went anywhere without a book. She highly valued education and was a lover of music as well.

Beverly and Seymour retired to Florida in 1983.

Beverly was well known for being stylish and well dressed. She loved fashionable matching outfits, often with polka dots or stripes.

An accidental collector of plastic rain bonnets, she also had a strong desire to always have a finger nail file nearby.

Beverly and Seymour were a couple that was devoted to each other and the two were inseparable.

She was also devoted to her children and grandchildren. Beverly gave unconditional and frequent praise to her children and grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. There will be no memorial service at this time.

Special thanks to the staff at University Rehabilitation Center for the care and companionship she received during the last years of her life.

As Beverly would say, "Thank you, Thank you, Thank you."

Memorial contributions may be made to: Hadassah at https://www.hadassah.org/donate

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.