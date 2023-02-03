March 20, 1930 - Feb. 2, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Beverly Marie Dorethy, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at Westminster Village in Bloomington on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

There will be a private service for Beverly and Interment will be at East Lawn memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Beverly was born in Bloomington, March 20, 1930, to Russell and Lilythe Horner Wheeler. She married William Edward Dorethy on January 13, 1951, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on April 4, 1999. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Jack Wheeler; and one great-granddaughter, Bailie.

Beverly is survived by two daughters: Billie (Kenny) Perry and Pam McClure, both of Normal; three grandchildren: Lindy, Eric and Jimmy; five great-grandchildren: Dalton, Kaylee, Aiden, Wyatt and Jack; and one great-great-grandchild, Maddie.

Beverly enjoyed bowling and having coffee with her friends. She always had a good time regardless of where she was.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or to the Memory Care Unit at Westminster Village.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at the Memory Care Unit for the great care they gave Beverly.

