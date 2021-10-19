LEXINGTON — Beverly M. Olson, 70, of Lexington, died at 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side.

Cremation has been accorded. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa has charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Lexington First United Methodist Church-Building Fund, 108 S. Cedar St., Lexington, IL 61753

Ms. Olson was born February 12, 1951 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Vernon and Alice (Schrock) Miller. She married William Olson. He passed away in November of 2003.

Surviving are one brother, Jack (Jacqui) Miller, Lexington.

She is also preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister.

Surviving are six nieces and nephews: Jamie (Jimmy) Stitt, Nolensville, TN, Nathan (Jessica) Miller, Lexington, IL, Kristin (Geoffrey) Powell, Lexington, IL, Dyllan (Brittany) Miller, Lexington, IL, Zachary Miller, St. Petersburg, FL and Cole Miller, Portage, MI.

Also surviving are eight great-nieces and great-nephews: Jayden Stitt and Jaycie Stitt, Nolensville, TN, Drake Powell, Cooper Miller, Tinleigh Miller, Wyatt Powell, and Quincy Miller, Lexington, IL and Braxton Miller, Portage, MI.

Ms. Olson was a graduate of Lexington Community High School.

She enjoyed working at Union Insurance. She retired from Country Financial. She loved her dogs dearly. She loved her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews dearly. She enjoyed spending her Saturdays attending the Northwestern football games and attending musical performances with her husband and the Olson family. She loved spending her weekends in Lexington with her family, taking her nieces and nephew to Peoria Rivermen hockey games and shopping trips to Chicago. She captured every day moments with her disposable camera, leaving thousands of pictures to treasure the memories.

