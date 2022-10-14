Beverly Jeannie Olofson

March 3, 1944 - March 26, 2022

EFFINGHAM — Beverly Jeannie Shaffer Olofson passed away in March of 2022. Jeannie was born in Little Rock, AR, in 1944 to Patty and Otis Thompson. She was raised in Bloomington by her mother and stepfather, James Buck Shaffer. She attended Bloomington schools, graduating from BHS where she was a member of the Mitzis and the Homecoming Court. She married Bryan Olofson in 1963, and they shared two daughters, Sarah and Stephanie.

Jeannie possessed many charms, skills and hobbies. She was a room mother, Girl Scout leader, dance mom, swim mom and softball coach. She sewed her daughters' costumes and school clothes. She was well versed in history and pop culture and hosted her own variety of talk radio shows at WILY Radio in Centralia, IL. Her green thumb produced the most beautiful gardens and her love of sunshine kept her tan year round. Her quick wit provided laughs for everyone in her orbit. She retained her knowledge of Latin, loved libraries and literature and was usually reading at least four books simultaneously.

She adored caring for and spending time with her four grandchildren and two great grandkids. They adored their "Gigi."

Jeannie is survived by her daughters; her grandchildren: Caitlin (Andrew), Peter and Oliver (Grace); her great-grandkids: Cora and Theo. Her sisters are Dianne Troxel, Elaine Mills, Deborah Fedor, Julie Wankel, Vickie Smith and Chris Spencer. Her brothers are Jamie Shaffer and David Shaffer. She is terribly missed.

Those gone before her include her husband Bryan; her parents and her beloved granddaughter, Chloe.

A memorial will be held at Ewing Castle, Bloomington, IL, on Monday, October 24, 2022, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Parking is across the street at St. John's Lutheran Church.