July 8, 1953 - Aug. 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Beverly A. Tofanelli, 69, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:40 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Bev was born July 8, 1953, in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Donald and Jeanne Hunter Williams. She married John J. Tofanelli on May 12, 1973 in Davenport. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Sarah Tofanelli of Springfield and Erin (Bryan) Dop of Rochester, MN; a granddaughter, Ava Dop; a sister, Donna Ingram of Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.

Bev most recently worked at State Farm for nearly twenty years, retiring on October 1, 2020.

Bev enjoyed sewing, was known for her great cooking and loved watching her Iowa Haweyes. She would do anything for anyone in need.

Bev loved her family dearly and especially loved being a grandma.

