Sept. 24, 1922 - May 2, 2022

NEW FLORENCE, Missouri — Bettylou Naomi Douglas, 99, of New Florence, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at St. Andrew's at New Florence Nursing Home.

Bettylou was born in Bloomington, IL, on September 24, 1922. She was the daughter of Owen and Clara (Otto) Orendorff.

A private family service will be held at a later date in Bloomington, IL.

Myers Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be given at myersfuneralhome.biz.