HEYWORTH — Betty Rae Hungate Watkins, 89, of Heyworth, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

She was born on January 11, 1933 in Jacksonville, IL, to Lora and Beryl (nee Jones) Hungate. Betty married her handsome husband, Elbert Louis Watkins, Sr. on June 25, 1949. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2019.

Betty is survived by five sons: Micheal (Colleen) of Hartford, Kansas, Elbert Jr. (Susan) of Glencoe,Missouri, Stanley (Susan) of Bloomington, IL, Kevin of Bloomington, IL, and Jeffrey (Leslie) of Colonial Heights, Virginia. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, two great-great-children; a sister, Earline Hungate and a brother-in-law, Billy Watkins. Mom had a very special friend in Quianna Mason and thought of her as her daughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Letty Connor.

Betty and Elbert spent their early years in Southern Illinois and moved to Clinton, IL, in 1961. Upon Elbert's retirement in 1988, they moved to Independence, VA, and built their dream log home. They later relocated to Carmi, IL, and then to Heyworth, IL, in 2016.

Betty was a devoted wife and mother. She was a strong Christian woman and was active in the Clinton Christian Church. She loved her role as "Maw Maw." Family was important to Betty. She will live on forever in the hearts of her family and she will be missed. A private family life celebration will be held later this year.