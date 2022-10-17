 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty Q. Newby

  • 0
Betty Q. Newby

Aug. 25, 1925 - Oct. 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Betty Q. Newby, 97 of Bloomington, passed away at 2:43 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at her residence in Bloomington.

Betty was born August 25, 1925 in Flora, Illinois, the daughter of Hayward and Mildred Thompson. She married C.C. "Dick" Newby. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.

Surviving are two daughters; five granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News