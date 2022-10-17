Aug. 25, 1925 - Oct. 14, 2022
BLOOMINGTON - Betty Q. Newby, 97 of Bloomington, passed away at 2:43 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at her residence in Bloomington.
Betty was born August 25, 1925 in Flora, Illinois, the daughter of Hayward and Mildred Thompson. She married C.C. "Dick" Newby. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.
Surviving are two daughters; five granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.