Aug. 25, 1925 - Oct. 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Betty Q. Newby, 97 of Bloomington, passed away at 2:43 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at her residence in Bloomington.

Betty was born August 25, 1925 in Flora, Illinois, the daughter of Hayward and Mildred Thompson. She married C.C. "Dick" Newby. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.

Surviving are two daughters; five granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Homes is in charge of arrangements.

