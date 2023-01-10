NORMAL — Betty Marie Messamore, 92, of Normal, passed away at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing in Normal at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023.

There will be a funeral for Betty at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Reverend Kathy King-Nobles will officiate. There will be a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 that morning at the funeral home. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.