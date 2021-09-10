COVELL — Betty Margaret "Maggie" Williams, 87, a long resident of the Village of Covell, most recently of Bloomington passed away peacefully at 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington.

Maggie was born January 24, 1934, in Lincoln, IL, the daughter of Harrison and Myrl Hasenmyer Cummings. She married Carl W. Williams July 17, 1955 in Atlanta, IL. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 27 years, Carl W. Williams (May 12, 1983); three brothers: Harrison, John, and Sam Cummings.

She is survived by two children: Mary L. (Ken) Teutsch of Normal and Dale W. Williams of Bloomington; four grandchildren: DJ (Kim) Williams, Poplar Grove, IL, Doug (Kitty) Williams, Kirkland, WA, Kimberly (Wayne) George, Gravette, AR, Shelly (Aaron) Hall, London AR; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.

Maggie was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures playing golf, bowling, and camping. She was a life member of Women of the Moose, Chapter 173, joining in April 1975. Her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone.

A visitation for Maggie will be 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. At the conclusion of the visitation there will be a "Women of the Moose" memorial service. Her memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Burial will be in Mount Joy Cemetery, Armington, IL in Logan County. If desired, continue to share kindness and compassion in Betty's name by donating to Moose Charities via the Moose Lodge 614 IAA Dr. Bloomington IL or Covell Community Church. For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler select Maggie's name and click on "Tribute Wall." Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.