Nov. 15, 1929 - May 8, 2022

FARMER CITY — Betty Louise Milton Maxwell, 92, of Farmer City, IL, was called home May 8, 2022, at her daughter's home, Mary and Steve Kimler in McKinney, TX, with family at her side.

Betty was born November 15, 1929, to Clarence and Wilhelmina Milton (lovingly known as Shorty and Billi). She married Jack Maxwell in 1947, and was blessed with five children: Dennis (Mary Lou) Maxwell, Joseph (Diane) Maxwell, Mary (Steve) Kimler, Julia Maxwell and Jack (Karen) Maxwell. She was also blessed with 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Jack and Betty farmed many years in the Farmer City area. Betty loved raising her family, active in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, loved to sing her church and the Sweet Adelines.

She is survived by her children and several grand, great and great-great-grandchildren. One brother, Jerry Milton, one sister, Marilyn Woolridge.

Preceded in death by her husband, Jack Maxwell; her oldest son, Dennis. Her oldest grandson, Brian and great-grandson, Austin. Her parents and three brothers.

Visitation will be held May 18, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral homes, Farmer City IL. Rosary at 5:30 p.m. with visitation to follow at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be held May 19, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Farmer City, IL, at 10:00 a.m. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Farmer City. Reception to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Farmer City .

Donations may be made to: Pathways, 1905 West Morton Ave. Jacksonville, IL, 62650, or Adult Down Syndrome Center, 1775 Dempster St. Park Ridge, IL, 60068.