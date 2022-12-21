Dec. 14, 1951 - Dec. 17, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Betty Lou Peterson, 71, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home.

She was born December 14, 1951, to Earl Eugene and Loretta (Lemar) Guy in Tuscola, IL. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by James Peterson.

Surviving are her life partner of 20 years, Roy Rambo; one daughter, Becky Guy of Arizona; one son, Bobby (Christina) Guy of Pekin; three grandchildren: Tyler Guy of Bloomington, Michael (Kortney) Guy of Bloomington and Alex Cookson of Quincy; three great-grandchildren: Haleigh, Lily and Peyton; two sisters: Mary (Bill) Lovell and Goldie Guy; two brothers: Kenneth Guy and Larry Guy; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty worked as a waitress at Bob Evans for many years.

She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.

Her celebration of life will be held 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Normal at 320 Towanda Avenue Normal, IL, 61761.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington.

For more information, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.