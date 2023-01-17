Feb. 7, 1932 - Jan. 13, 2023

MCLEAN — Betty Lou Demling, 90, of Mclean, passed away at her home on January 13, 2023.

Funeral Services for Betty will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Ms. Candi Evans will officiate. Burial will follow at the McLean Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Betty Lou Shafer was born February 7, 1932, in Philadelphia, IL, the daughter of John L. and Clara E. Segelhorst Shafer. She was united in marriage to Charles William Demling, Sr. in 1950. He preceded Betty in death on April 26, 1978.

Betty is survived by her son, Charles William (Cheryl) Demling, Jr.; two grandchildren: Chuck and Dawn; four great-grandchildren; and her four special niece-daughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Taylor; son, J. Michael Demling; and daughter, Sondra E. Demling.

Betty was an ambitious woman who worked until she was 89. She could most often be found driving a school bus for one of many central Illinois school districts but had also driven charter buses all over the U.S. and into Canada. Betty had owned and managed a Dairy Queen in Bloomington. She was a member of the McLean United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She gave back to her community by serving as a girl scout leader and a member of the Mt. Hope Ladies Aide. She enjoyed square dancing and loved flowers and music.

Memorials may be made to McLean United Methodist Church or an organization of the donor's choice.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.