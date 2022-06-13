May 8, 1951 - June 10, 2022

MCLEAN — Betty Lou Broadfield, 71, of rural McLean passed away at her home on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Funeral Services for Betty will be held at the Freedom Baptist Church in Bloomington on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Vince Kobosh officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Freedom Baptist Church.

Burial will be in the Funks Grove Cemetery in rural McLean.

Betty Ayers was born on May 8, 1951 the daughter of Harry and Elizabeth Mae (Griffith) Ayers. She was united in marriage to Russell Glenn Broadfield on May 15, 1970, He survives.

Also surviving are her father Harry Ayers; her children: Glenn (Michael Pritchett) Broadfield, Scott (Janelle) Broadfield, Seth (Bethany) Broadfield; her grandchildren: Nathan (Kirstin) Broadfield, Ali Broadfield, Zoe Broadfield, Ardenne Broadfield, Mikey Broadfield; one great-grandson Jackson Broadfield; her sisters: Angie (Dennis) Albee, Debbie (Ben) Roberts, Tina (Brian) Zimmerman, Terri (Chuck) Bateman.

She was preceded in death by her mother and one great-grandson Mason.

Betty graduated from Normal Community High School in 1969. She then graduated from Illinois State University.

Betty was a teacher at Calvary Baptist Academy teaching Biology and Art. She also taught individual Art lessons. Betty also owned and operated Breezy Bluff Riding Academy.

She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Bloomington.

Betty was a 4-H Leader for many years.

Memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church Building Fund.

Quiram Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.