BLOOMINGTON — Betty L. Tiegs, 87, of Bloomington, formerly of Ottumwa, IA, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at her home in Bloomington, IL.

There will be no services or visitation. Inurnment will be at Ellendale City Cemetery, Ellendale, ND, at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Ruby's Rescue and Retreat, McLean, IL.

