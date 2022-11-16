Dec. 11, 1928 - Nov. 12, 2022

NORMAL — Betty L. Cox, 93, of Normal, IL, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022.

She was born December 11, 1928, to Earl and Effie (Nichols) Henson in Vandalia, IL. Betty worked for over 20 years in medical records with Plum Grove Nursing Home in Palatine, IL.

She married the love of her life, Robert Cox, on January 26, 1948. They had four beautiful children together, Mike Cox of New Braunsfel, TX, Nancy (Stephen) Silver of Wilmington, DE, Randy (Beth) Cox of Murfreesboro, TN and Amye (Robert) VandeBerg of Bloomington, IL.

Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Chris, David, Phillip, Ashley, Ryan and Jennifer Cox, Casey and Jonathan Silver, James VandeBerg and Lauren (Joey) Driver; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and three sisters, Helen Hawthorne, Maxine Munter and JoAnn Henson.

Betty especially loved her family, and her home was the hub of countless holiday gatherings over the years. Hand-in-hand with Betty's love for her family was a love for cooking, with her numerous signature dishes including the famous "cracker crumb steak", chili, Chex mix, beef and noodles, spaghetti, perfectly-cooked pancakes, chicken tetrazzini, and many others.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Betty Cox will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL 61704. Burial will follow the services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be directed to Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or donor's choice. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.