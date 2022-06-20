Nov. 28, 1929 - June 15, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Betty Jo Herring, 92, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack, Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022, at Carle Bromenn Hospital in Bloomington, IL.

Born Betty Jo Marburger on November 28, 1929, in Columbus, OH, her parents were Harold and Mary Helen Litzenburger Marburger. When Betty was five, her Dad was killed while repairing a trolley bus in 1935, also leaving behind three siblings ages seven, twenty-months and ten-days. They then moved to Florida to live with grandparents, later moving back to Ohio.

She married Richard D. Herring on Nov 26, 1950, in Columbus, OH, during a snowstorm that kept most of the guests away. He died July 19, 2009, after 58-years of marriage.

Betty loved to bake cookies and sweets. Her cut-out and decorated Christmas cookies were holiday favorites as were her festive Christmas cookie platters. She enjoyed ceramics class, square dancing with Dick, and was co-President with him of the Clopton High School Band Boosters when they moved to the Dundee Farm in Clarksville, MO, in 1970. They also lived near New Haven, MO, where Betty owned and operated BJ's Ice Cream Shop. After Dick passed, she moved to Bloomington, IL, across the street from her son Dale. In her later years she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan besides a fan of whatever sport her four great-grandsons were in. She was a member of Washington (MO) UMC and attended Calvary UMC in Bloomington.

She is survived by one daughter, Ann Eileen Herring Dietrich of Durant, OK; one son, Dale Alan Herring (Gail) of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Paula Morrill and Douglas (Austin) Herring of Bloomington, IL, and Tracy Lynn Dietrich, Durant OK. Great-grandsons: Jake and Cole Morrill, adn Trae and Nash Herring, all of Bloomington, IL. Sister Donna Sharp of Groveport, OH. Many nieces and nephews in the Columbus, OH, area.

Preceding her in death are parents, Harold and Mary Helen; husband, Richard D. Herring; brothers: Edwin Marburger and Verlin Marburger both of Columbus, OH.

The family is having a private graveside service at the New Haven Cemetery in New Haven, MO, under the direction of Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home in New Haven, with Duke Duvall (of Light of the World Ministries and high school classmate of Dale and Gail) officiating.

Memorials can be made to UMCOR - United Methodist Committee on Relief (https://uncmission.org/umcor/).