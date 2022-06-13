FLANAGAN — Betty Jean Roeschley, 94, of Flanagan, IL passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, surrounded by family at Evenglow Senior Living, Pontiac, IL.

Funeral services will be held at Prairieview Mennonite Church, rural Gridley, on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Brian Veeder officiating. Burial will follow at Waldo Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, and 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, prior to the funeral, at the church. Memorials may be made to Prairieview Mennonite Church, Mennonite Women USA, and Evenglow Senior Living.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Betty was born at home in Waldo Township, IL, the daughter of Samuel and Bertha (Zehr) Eigsti. She graduated from Flanagan High School and there met her high school sweetheart and best friend, Burdell Roeschley, and they were married on August 8, 1947, on the family farm. Together they operated a farm and raised their family in Graymont before moving to Flanagan, where they retired. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2013.

Surviving are four sons: Denny (Jane), Graymont, Mark (Jane), Graymont, Curt (Renee), Chicago, and Rob (Lisa), Harrisonburg, VA; ten grandchildren: Matt (Sabrina) Roeschley, Carlie (Matt) Henderson, Lauren (Dan) Mays, AnnaBeth Roeschley (Miriam Savad), Leah Roeschley (Jacob Walker), Ben (Caroline) Roeschley, Luke Roeschley, Bethany (Nikki) Arbor, Addison Roeschley (fiancee Kelly McKinney), Eli Roeschley (fiancee Gabriela Jerez); ten great-grandchildren: and two sisters: Nettie Koerner and Gladys Ehresman, both of Normal, IL.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Clyde Eigsti, and two sisters, Doris Strotheide and Ruth Yordy.

Betty had an amazing gift of hospitality and was always able to make everyone feel warmly welcomed. She treated family like royalty, but without hesitation was always willing to open her home and expand the table to include others. Her homemade chocolate chip cookies and the homemade candy confections that she and Burdell would make with such care to share with family during the Christmas holidays, and give as gifts to friends and neighbors, were especially memorable. It was clear her gifts of cooking and baking were just one of the avenues for sharing her Christian faith and generous spirit, and that her love and compassion flowed from these actions.

Betty was a member of Prairieview Mennonite Church, serving over the years as a Sunday school teacher. She often taught the 2-3 year old class and was usually the first teacher these children experienced. With her beloved Burdell, she faithfully attended countless school-sponsored musical and athletic events at the Flanagan schools to support her family and the community. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who will be greatly missed.

Considering Betty's concern for others and their well-being, we know that she would desire that no one get sick in celebrating her life. With respect to Betty and the higher Covid numbers, the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged at both the visitation and the funeral.