ATLANTIC BEACH, Florida — Betty Jean Norris Fairchild, born October 23, 1921, Jersey County, Illinois, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2021, at the age of 99. She and her late husband had been residents of Fleet Landing in Atlantic Beach, Florida, for 32 years.

Betty was born in Jerseyville, Illinois, but grew up in the Bloomington-Normal area and was graduated from University High School in 1940. She attended Illinois State University, and married Robert Eugene Fairchild in 1943. Her husband was the younger son of Raymond Wilber Fairchild who was President of Illinois State University (1933-1955). She was a military wife for the duration of his career, with the family living in various places as Japan, Morocco, California, Michigan, Texas and Mississippi. She was a skilled golfer, an avid bird watcher and loved gardening.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, Lt. Colonel Robert E. Fairchild, USAF Ret.; and also by her brother, Richard L. Norris of Goodfield, IL; and her parents: Mr. and Mrs. Guy H. (Beulah) Norris, of Congerville, IL. She is survived by their five children: Ms. Donna F. Andrews, Ms. Vicki F. (James) Meadows, Mr. R. Bruce (Lynn) Fairchild, Mr. William R. Fairchild and Ms. Barbara F. (Mike) Levine as well as nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Mrs. Esther S. Norris of Eureka, Illinois.

Interment will be alongside her husband Lt. Col. Fairchild at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, Florida, at a later date.

Memories and condolences can be left at www.adignifiedalternative.net. In honor or memory of her and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to CommunityHospice.Com.