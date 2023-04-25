Nov. 20, 1936 - April 19, 2023

ROANOKE — Betty J. Bertolo, 86, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

She was born on November 20, 1936, in Peoria, IL, to David and Ethel Stoner Ries. She married Gary C. Bertolo on February 3, 1967, in Peoria, IL. He passed away on June 6, 2007.

Surviving is one son, David Bertolo; one brother-in-law, John (Betty) Bertolo; one sister-in-law, Kay (Ken) Koch; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters: Eleanor Mattern and Mary Simpson.

Betty sold Avon in the Roanoke area for many years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke and was active in the Altar and Rosary Society and typed the church bulletin for many years.

Funeral Mass for Betty will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke. Fr. Ryan Mattingly will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Roanoke Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.