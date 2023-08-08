Dec. 6, 1922 - Aug. 6, 2023

DANVILLE — Betty Frances Meismer, 100, of Danville, IL, formerly of Benson, IL passed away August 6, 2023 at her home. Betty was born on a farm near Benson, IL to August and Eunice (Corbin) Cordes on December 6, 1922. She spent her early days walking behind a horse drawn plow, milking 14 cows, and picking three acres of strawberries.

She earned a teaching scholarship to Illinois State Normal University after graduating from Benson High School in 1940. After receiving her teaching certificate in 1942, she began a career lasting 29 years, beginning in a one room school house and ending in a second grade classroom in Benson. She later received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1967. Most of her teaching was at Roanoke Grade School and later Sowers Elementary School. She retired in 1978.

She married her high school sweetheart, Irwin R. "Bob" Meismer July 12, 1948, a romance that lasted one week shy of 55 years upon the death of Bob in 2003.

They were both very involved in their community of Benson, the American Legion and Auxiliary, St. John's Catholic Church, and for Betty, the Retired Teachers Association and Altar and Rosary Society. She served as an officer in these organizations and others.

Betty was a very talented person, who could do anything and do it well. She knitted, crocheted, quilted, sewed everything, remodeled and decorated their homes, wallpapered many homes, crafted, baked, and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed keeping up with everyone on Facebook. At 100, she was still making toffee and baking apple and chocolate pies.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Kathy (Darrell) Darding; her grandchildren: Andy (Jennifer) Darding and Kari (Deon) Smith; and her great-grandchildren: Kaiden Smith and Laurel Darding.

She is also survived by her sister, Donna (Kenneth) Hersemann; sister-in-law, Mary Lou (James) Gill; and sister-in- law, Annette Meismer. She was aunt Betty to many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, Bob, sister, Ruth Miller, sister and brothers-in-law: Virginia and Lewis Meismer, Harry and Isabel Meismer, Merle Meismer, Edward and Erma Meyers, Orville and Gwen Meismer, William Miller, and a great-nephew, Joey Micheletti.

A private Mass for family only will be celebrated August 12, 2023 at St. John's Catholic Church in Benson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Benson Legion Auxiliary and the Benson Ambulance Service.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.