Betty Elaine (Thompson) Hegglund

Sept. 3, 1929 - Aug. 5, 2022

FLANAGAN — Betty Elaine (Thompson) Hegglund passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Pontiac on September 3, 1929, a daughter to Alma V. (Ingold) and Laurence Thompson.

Cremation has been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is assisting with arrangements.

She married Ulyssess G. Hegglund on December 12, 1947. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2015.

She is survived by her children: Debi (David) Post, Flanagan, Grant (Roxie) Hegglund, SC, Larry (Cindy) Hegglund, WI; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one granddaughter.

Betty worked at the Edgerton Reporter in Wisconsin until she was 84 years young. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all.

