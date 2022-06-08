Betty C. Phillips died Friday, June 3, 2022, after several years in Heritage nursing care. She was a few months short of her hundredth birthday. She was the seventh of eight children of Eugene T. and Nellie M. Sage.

Like most of her siblings, she attended Metcalf, University High School and ISNU. After graduating from the business program, she worked first for Capen Insurance, then for State Farm. In 1954, she became Secretary for the Vice President and Controller of the Life Company at State Farm.

She was married for 50-years to George Phillips of Port Huron, MI, until his death in 2007. Though they had no children, she was aunt to twelve of her siblings' offspring. As these cousins had children and grandchildren, it was decided her title was "Greatest Aunt."

Betty enjoyed her garden, bowling, and golf. She was also a great Cubs fan and a supporter of ISU women's basketball. She was a lifelong member of the First American Baptist Church of Normal, which became North Bridge Baptist Church. Calvert funeral home is handling cremation prior to internment in the family plot at Parkside Cemetery. No memorial is planned.