Jan. 17, 1939 - Aug. 6, 2022

PONTIAC — Betty Ann Gray of Pontiac, IL passed away peacefully in Monmouth, IL, with family at her side, on August 6, 2022. She was born in Cayuga, IL on January 17, 1939, to Owen and Goldie (Pate) Thompson. She married Roger Raymond Gray on June 12, 1954.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. following the visitation with Deacon James Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery in Pontiac, IL.

Betty is survived by her six children: Dan (Pat) Gray of Pontiac, IL, Tim (Celia) Gray of Charlotte, NC, Kathy (Dennis) Schumacher of Monmouth, IL, Jeff (Donna) Gray of Pontiac, IL, Cindy (Dennis) Warren of Pontiac, IL, and Mary (Brian) Harston of Midland, MI; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; four sisters: Claudine Kwiatkowski, Helen Rosvall, Juanita Ferguson, and infant sister, Evelyn Thompson. A memorial stone for the sisters is located at Houder Cemetery in Pontiac, IL.

Betty worked as Office Manager for Gray's Garage, the family business, while raising her six children. When they were grown, she decided to go to nursing school. Betty graduated with an LPN Degree from Kankakee Community College in 1980. Two years later, she dual enrolled at ISU and in the RN Program at Mennonite Hospital School of Nursing, which she graduated from as the sixth person in the school's history to complete requirements in one year.

Betty was a member of Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society, and the American Nursing Association. As a Certified RN, Betty did consulting work through her small business called TLC Nursing, which taught medical professionals how to manage the pain and symptoms of advanced cancer that their adult patients were experiencing. Betty was instrumental in starting up hospice services in the Pontiac, IL area in the late 1980s to early 1990s.

Betty served as Vice Chairwoman of the American Cancer Society in Livingston County. Betty enjoyed genealogy research, tending to her roses and other gardens, traveling in the USA, and spending time with her family. She took pride in the annual Christmas party she hosted for the Gray's Garage employees, venders, and family. Her Swedish tea rings were a favorite party treat.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Betty's name be made to OSF Hospice or your favorite charity.