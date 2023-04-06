June 27, 1955 - April 3, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Betty Ann Foley, 67, of Bloomington, passed away at The Loft Rehabilitation in Normal, on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 10:57 p.m.

There will be a graveside service at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Beck Memorial Home, in Bloomington, is handling arrangements.

Betty was born in Bloomington on June 27, 1955, to Elmer and Harriett Alexander Foley. They preceded her in death.

She is survived by her three siblings: Dale (Beverly) Foley of Montvale, Virginia, Stanley (Darlene) Foley of Troutville, June Foley of Virginia; and her nieces and nephews: Keshia Ervin, William Foley, Dave Foley and Summer Foley. Also surviving are her very special friends: Margo and Scott Rager of Normal, Bart and Donna Williams of Normal, Kay and Mike Marvin of Bloomington; and will be missed by all her former friends and neighbors.

Betty took great pride in the many years of work at Bromenn Hospital where she worked in housekeeping, especially when she worked in the Emergency Room. Bromenn was her happy place. She was a very patriotic person who loved her country and those who served in its military.

Betty was a strong supporter of our local and national firefighters, Sheriff's departments, police officers, and emergency responders. Betty enjoyed sharing jokes, singing for others, and making others smile and laugh. Betty would ask to say a prayer before her meetings with others. She was also a tremendous animal lover and was especially fond of her cats. She loved to share gifts with those in her life and was known for sharing Candy around Christmas and Easter.

Betty's friends want to extend a special thank you to the Staff at The Loft for the exceptional care they showed Betty.

Memorial contributions may be made to McLean County Humane Society or Town & Country Animal Hospital.

