NORMAL — Beth L. Scott, 70, of Normal, passed away at 2:56 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Her memorial visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Memorials may be directed to Parkinson's Foundation.

Beth was born October 12, 1950 in Peru, IN, the daughter of George and Esther Shultz Scott.

Survivors include three children: Darrel Petri, Jr., and Scott (Charity Garner) Petri, both of Bloomington, and Anna Green of Normal; three grandchildren: Gabriel and Katie Petri and Zoe Green; a sister, Toni Scott of Bloomington; a brother Ben (Kay) Scott of Monticello, IN; her significant other, Tom Stuckey of Gibson City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Beth graduated from Peru High School in Peru, IN. She enjoyed following the Green Bay Packers, the Indy 500, the Waltons TV show and her cats; but most of all, spending time with her family.

