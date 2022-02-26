BLOOMINGTON — Beth A. Johnston-Pate, 67, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at 6:34 p.m. at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

She was born August 15, 1954 in Bloomington, IL, daughter of John E. Klawitter and Orlenia E. Powell. She married Kenneth Pate on August 18, 2008. He survives.

Also surviving is her mother; two daughters: Heidi Bissonette and Tammy Johnston, both of Bloomington; and one son, Greg Johnston of Azle, TX; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, brother and one granddaughter.

She enjoyed online gaming, cooking and spending time with family.

Cremation rites have been accorded with Beck Memorial Home. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 6, from 2:00 - 10:00 p.m. at Hilltop Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, located at 1902 S. Main Street in Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to her family.