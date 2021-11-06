BLOOMINGTON — Berta F. Garza, 88, of Bloomington, formerly of Del Rio, TX, passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at her son's home in Bloomington.

There will be no services or visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

She was born September 30, 1933, in Eagle Pass, TX, daughter of Jesus and Anita Jones Flores. She married Jose Garza in 1956, he preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Rudy Flores; and two sisters: Velia San Miguel and Dora Menchaka.

Surviving are her two sons: Jose (Barbara) Garza and Daniel Garza, both of Bloomington; and one sister, Elia Villireal of San Antonio, TX.

Berta worked various jobs before her marriage to Jose, but after her marriage she remained home to care for her husband and children.

Berta loved researching her family's genealogy in her free time, but her greatest enjoyment came with spending time with her family.