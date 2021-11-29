FAIRBURY — Bernice Cox, 103, of Fairbury, passed away at 1:55 a.m., November 27, 2021, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Forrest Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in South Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Haven Retirement Community or SELCAS.

Mrs. Cox was born June 4, 1918, in Strawn the daughter of Andrew and Martha (Zimmerman) Koehl. She married Wayne Cox on February 20, 1941. He died August 20, 1991.

Surviving are her daughters: Gloria (Lyle) Ebach and Gail (Kenneth) Kafer both of Fairbury; grandchildren: Jennifer (Doug) Dierkes of Bloomington, Gretchen (Jim) Sitman of Carol Stream, Kent (Amy) Kafer, Kevin (April) Kafer, and Courtney (Mark) Farrell all of Fairbury; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sister, Velda Huette of Fairbury; sisters-in-law: Gladys Koehl of Fairbury and Janita Koehl of OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters.

Mrs. Cox was a cook at Fairbury Cropsey School for 19 years.

She was a member of the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church and the Forrest Sewing Circle.

The family would like thank the caregivers and staff at Fairview Haven Retirement Community for wonderful care given to Bernice.

