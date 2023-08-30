May 20, 1935 - Aug. 29, 2023

HEYWORTH — Bernard "Bernie" Kinchelo Wardrip, 88, of Bloomington, formerly of Heyworth, passed away at home Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Heyworth. A memorial service will be Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. An inurnment will follow in Randolph Memorial Township Cemetery, Heyworth, IL. Memorial donations may be made to Covell Community Church.

Bernard was born May 20, 1935, a son of William and Mollie (Limer) Wardrip. He married Doris Berkley February 1958. She passed away in 2010. He married Charlotte Peasley June 7, 2011. She passed away in 2021.

Survivors include his children: Dan (Jennifer) Wardrip, Jackie (James) Rapp, Jeffrey (Sharon) Wardrip, Greg (Dixie) Wardrip, and Kent Wardrip; three stepchildren: Brenda (Bill) Baker, Susan (Jr.) Shickel, and Heidi (Joe) Cinkovich; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; two wives; brother; four sisters; and one step-grandchild.

Bernie was a US Army veteran. He worked for Leath Furniture for over 25 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all he loved to play his guitar and sing, something he had done for over 70 years. Bernie was such a positive person, never meeting a stranger, and always putting others ahead of himself. He was a loving father, grandfather, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.