April 24, 1922 - March 23, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Bernadine M. Vogel, 100, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Heritage Health Care in Normal.

Her memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at St. Mary's Church, Bloomington, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Inurnment will immediately follow services at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church, 527 W. Jackson, Bloomington, IL, 61701, or Life Cil, 2201 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL, 61704.

She was born April 24, 1922, in Bloomington, daughter of John and Kundy Feulner Gremer. She married Roger J. Vogel on July 25, 1942, he preceded her in death on January 30, 1977. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Ziller; daughter-in-law, Vicki Vogel; one great-grandchild, Brayden Potts; three brothers: John, Albert and Robert Gremer; and two sisters: Hilda Kane and Kathryn Myers.

Surviving are one son, R. John (Val McDaniel) Vogel, Bloomington; one daughter, Ann (Larry) Kingdon, Bloomington; seven grandchildren, Amy (Randy) Witzig, Heather (Matt) Potts, Andy (Priscilla) Ziller, Jenny Gentes, Holly (Nick) Massey, Joe (Traci) Kingdon and Tony (Emily) Ziller; 12 great-grandchildren: Danielle and Ryan Witzig, Blake, Luke and Jackson Potts, Jack, Kody and Lexi Gentes, Cooper and Chase Massey and Harlen and Charlie Kingdon; one brother-in-law, Mike (Deloris) Vogel; and many nieces and nephews.

Bernadine worked at State Farm from 1941 - 1946. She then worked at Chadbands Jewelry for 23 years until 1985, when they closed the store. She was a volunteer at OSF St. Joseph's Hospital in the gift shop for 20 years, retiring in 2006. She was a life-long member of St. Mary's Church, Bloomington, and a member of OSF St. Joseph's Auxiliary and a past member of the Home Sweet Home Auxiliary.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Heritage Health Center and Gentiva Hospice for their care and compassion towards Bernadine and her family.