SUN CITY, Arizona — Bernadine Frances (Donovan) Brent passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022 at 86 years with some of her immediate family by her side until she took her last breath, holding her hand, talking and praying for her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Earl Eugene Brent.

Bernie was born June 1, 1935 in Bloomington, IL and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Bernie was most selfless to her family as well as her friends, which were many. She loved living in Sun City, AZ and being around her family. She also enjoyed participating in all activities in which her children or grandchildren were involved.

Bernie is survived by her two children: Debbie Brent Raatz (husband Les) and Mike Brent (wife Stephanie); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Bernie's endlessly positive and joyful presence will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched.

A Celebration of Life for Bernie was held on February 14, 2022 and February 20, 2022 at Sunland Mortuary in the Chapel Room with Father Tye celebrating the remembrance of her life, and the goodness of God.

Any donations may be made to Hospice of The Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.

