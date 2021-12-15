NORMAL — Bernadine E. Rickert, 87, of Normal, passed away December 13, 2021. She was born September 16, 1934 to Frank and Caroline (Thoma) Lentsch and married, Paul Rickert October 20, 1956. He precedes her in passing.

Bernadine is survived by her nine children; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one sibling.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., with the service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens. Out of respect for the family, we request that those in attendance do not wear perfume or other scented products.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Faith in Action, Saint Vincent de Paul, or any hospice organization.

Memories and condolences may be made to eastlawnmemorial.com.