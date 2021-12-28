GIBSON CITY — Bernadine B. Brandt, 98, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 12:45 p.m. Friday, December 24, 2021, at the Gibson Area Hospital - Annex.

Visitation will be held 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Reents officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church of Anchor.

Bernadine was born November 15, 1923, on the family farm near Colfax, a daughter of Homer L. and Anna J. (Winterland) Bowman. She married Edmund E. Brandt on December 23, 1943; he passed away June 24, 2008, after 64 years of marriage.

She is survived by three sons: Paul (Rebecca) Brandt of Cropsey, Neal (Diane) Brandt of Gibson City and Mark (Marie) Brandt of Phoenix, AZ. Seven grandchildren: Amy Young, Ryan Brandt, J.D. Brandt, Jacob Brandt, Bethany Brandt, Jennifer Kneevers and Laura Mallett; as well as eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sarah Marie Brandt; her grandson, Aaron Mark Brandt; and her brother, Lee Bowman.

Bernadine was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, The DORCAS society of the church and the Salem Club. She enjoyed quilting and helped organize the St. John's quilting donations to Lutheran World Relief. She found peace when feeding and watching the birds that visited her farm. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

The family would like to especially thank Alicia Skinner, for giving Bernadine compassionate, in-home care for the last three years.