Nov. 30, 1947 - March 4, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Benny Floyd Ball, a long time resident of Bloomington, IL, died peacefully Saturday, March 4, 2023.

He served in the Air Force from 1967 until 1979, in England, Germany, and throughout the US. His love of airplanes continued his entire life with employment at airlines and aircraft service companies until his retirement.

Benny is preceded in death by his father, A. Floyd Ball; and his wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Ball. He is survived by his mother, Eva M. Ball; his son, Carson F. Ball (Katherine); and numerous cousins and friends.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.