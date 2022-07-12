Benjamin Roberts, 93, beloved husband of 74 years to Martha, nee Meyer; loving father of Bruce (late Linda), Julie (Mike) Graham, Ben W. (Debbie), Robin D. (Erin) and John D. (Robin). He was the dearest son of the late Ora Melvin Roberts and the late Nellie (late Edgar) Tomlinson. Devoted grandpa of Jayme (Robin), Justin, Benji, Wendy Ward, Josh, Beth (Joe) Scally, Lori Sheetz, Jenny (Johnny) Nordstrom, Brandon, Chris (Jessica) Timothy (Rachel), Amanda (Kelly) Rhodes, Andre (Ron) Rapp, Kelsey Roberts and Egan (Pete) Yore. Cherished great-grandpa of Sara, Luke, Gavin, Matthew, Summer, Wade, Rueben, Dacey, Whitney, Joseph, Grant, Ella, Sam, Max, Ava, Audrey, Owen, Teyon, Trae Sean, Jonathan, Kiersten, Raegan, Trevor, Carson, Corben, Charles, Martha, Bella, Boyd, Samantha, Levi, Morgan and Ailey. Fond brother of Nettie (Robert) Walls, Louetta (David) Willard and all of the late Curtis, Ora M., Jr., Delores Luber, Shirley Selby, Kathryn Miller and the late Sally (late Gene) Dixon. Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Benjamin was a Charter Member of the Liberty Bible Church, a former Deacon, a long-time member of the Bloomington-Normal Wood Carving Club, and he loved reciting poetry up until his last breath.

Visitation Monday, July 11, 2022, Lying in State from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Liberty Bible Church, 1408 Church Rd, Eureka, IL, 61530. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, July 12, Lying in State from 2:00 p.m. until time of Services at 3:00 p.m. at the Liberty Bible Church. Burial will follow to Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, IL. Online condolences can be sent to family at argoruestmanharris.com.