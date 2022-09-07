Ben Holm

Nov. 8, 1971 - Aug. 24, 2022

EVANSVILLE, Wisconsin - Ben Holm, age 50, of Evansville, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, after several years of living with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Jen (Glaza) Holm; twins, Ian and Gemma (10); parents and step-parents, Janis and Mark Semingson, Downs, IL, and Peter and Helen Holm, Springfield, IL. Also surviving are siblings: Josh Holm and family, St. Charles, IL, and Matt Holm, Aurora,IL. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

His funeral was on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 312 S. 3rd St., in Evansville, WI. He was cremated.

Ben was born in Morris, IL, on November 8, 1971. He lived in Indianapolis for the first two years of his life, then moved with his family to the Panama Canal Zone when his father was stationed there while in the Army. He moved to Bloomington, then Downs, IL, where he lived until he enrolled in the University of Illinois.

He studied at the University of Illinois, the University of Colorado and graduated from Colorado State University. He married Jen in 2004, and began family life and a career in teaching. Ben loved learning and inspiring young people to do the same, and he brought these ideals to his classrooms in Denver, CO, Janesville, WI, and Belleville, WI.

Family and friends were everything to Ben. He was a loving son, wonderful husband and a dedicated father. He was larger than life, and leaves a huge gap behind. He will be forever loved and remembered.