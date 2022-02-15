FAIRBURY — Belen Gabat Secoquian, MD, 88, Fairbury, died at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Fairview Haven Nursing Home, Fairbury.

Her funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Andrew Catholic Parish, Fairbury with Fr. Scott Archer officiating. Burial will be in South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

All are invited to attend the recitation of the holy rosary followed by a family eulogy at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. If you choose to only attend the visitation, the public is also welcome between 5:30 and 8:00 p.m. at the memorial home. In consideration of the more vulnerable members of the family, please wear masks while indoors.

Memorials can be given to St. Andrew Catholic Parish, Fairbury and the Alzheimer's Association.

Belen was born July 11, 1933, in Manila, Philippines the daughter of Col. Felix and Victoria DeGuzman Gabat. She married Dr. Cesar Movida Secoquian on March 24, 1962, in Quezon City, Philippines. He survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include one son, Ivan Secoquian, Fairbury; two daughters: Tanya (Reginald) Williams, Tracy, CA, Natasha (Daniel) Lauer, Chicago; three grandchildren: Jordan, Andrea and Samantha Williams; and one sister, Imelda (Lucio) Abad, Toronto, Canada.

She is preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Belen received her medical degree from Manila Central University in 1961. She and Dr. Secoquian moved to the United States in 1966 with their two children. They initially resided in New Brunswick, NJ, where she enjoyed working at Middlesex General Hospital. They moved to Charleston, WV, in 1967, followed by Weston, WV, Pontiac, IL, and finally residing in Fairbury in 1975. While taking time to focus on raising her family, Belen remained active with the Women's Auxiliary at Fairbury Hospital. Belen assisted her husband in his medical practice at his office in Fairbury from 1985 until retiring in 2005.

Mrs. Secoquian was a devout Catholic, a member of St. Andrew Parish (St. John the Baptist Church), Fairbury. Her hobbies included sewing and gardening. She was especially skilled in golf and won several awards while a member of Indian Creek Golf & Country Club.

To those that knew her, she was well known for her cooking, baking and warm hospitality. She enjoyed playing and teaching piano, traveling the world, and spending time with her family and friends.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.