BLOOMINGTON — Barry Roger Hamlin, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at OSF St Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington surrounded by his loving family.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Rev. Chad D. Lueck officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sedalia, MO. Memorial contributions may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bloomington or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Barry was born on October 11, 1949 in Sedalia, MO to Logan Ralph and Lillian M. Schoenfeld Hamlin He married Cynthia Conrad on August 20, 1970. They later divorced in 1994.

Surviving are his children: Jennifer (William) Gatske of Fort Worth, TX, Nicholas Hamlin of Biloxi, MS, and Rebecca (Richard) Hamlin Green of Chicago; grandchildren: Billy and Emily Gatske and Kaitlyn and Sarah Hamlin; sister, Rita (Richard) Hamlin Barger Phd of Kansas City, MO; and a special friend, Sharon Prokuski of Normal.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patti Jo Sage.

Barry was employed with Pizza Hut from 1969 to 2000, beginning his career as a delivery driver and retiring from Pizza Hut in 2000 as an executive. Following his employment with Pizza Hut, he was Vice President of Sbarro Pizza until 2004. He was a member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bloomington where he was chairman and on the Board of Elders. Barry enjoyed computers and was a data processor in the 1960's. He also enjoyed motorcycles, bowling, racing, and airplanes. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He will be greatly missed.

