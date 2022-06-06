June 1, 1955 - June 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Barry L. Kaufman "Butch", age 67, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 11:42 AM on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. His visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, June 10, 2022 Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to the Parkland Foundation, or a donation of your choosing.

Butch was born June 1, 1955, in Normal, IL the son of Larry Kaufman and Beulah Haney. He married Suzanne Thoennes on August 2, 1980, in Bloomington, IL. She passed away on October 2, 2017.

Surviving is his mother, Beulah Snow, Middleburg, KY; three children: Ben Kaufman, Bloomington, IL, Brianna (Joshua) Horine, Arrowsmith, IL, Michael Haider, San Diego, CA; 10 siblings: Jeff (Robin) Kaufman, KY, Tim Kaufman, Bloomington, IL, Greg (Angie) Franklin, Middleburg, KY, Bobbie (Theresa) Franklin, Middleburg, KY, Belinda (Bill) Norfleet, Normal, IL, Terrie (Phil) Gore, Danvers, IL, Carri (Mark) Sakowicz, Phoenix, AZ, Tammy (Scott) Dehm, Chenoa, IL, Becky Osborne, KY and Connie Albright, Kings Mountain, KY.

Butch is preceded in death by his father, wife, and granddaughter, Rory Skye Horine.

Butch served in the US Navy. He was a member/on the board of Millwright Local 1051. In his youth he loved fast cars, the outdoors, and getting in a little bit of mischief. As an adult Butch would spend his time amongst family and friends playing softball, bowling on league nights, and hiking/camping/hunting/fishing whenever he could. He was a Cardinal fan, loved live music, bowled a perfect game, and even shot a couple birdies. In retirement you could find him riding his motorcycle, playing with his two dogs, at a show, or grabbing food at Brewe-Ha's.

Butch divided his time between Illinois and the family farm in Kentucky. He raised cattle, helped his family however he could, and bought too many tractors. Butch was a little league and youth bowling coach, Y Indian Guide Troop Leader, and a loving and supportive father, husband, brother, and friend. He will always be remembered, loved, and missed. He lives on in the hearts of these same family, friends, and kids that he mentored.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.