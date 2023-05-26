Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 21, 1945 - May 21, 2023.

MATTOON — Barbara Sue Junk, former Bloomington resident, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A graduate of Bloomington High School, Barbara loved baking, knitting, playing piano and singing with family and in church.

She is survived by siblings: Sally, Daryl and Marilyn; her children: Jennifer, Michael and Alecia; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her late mother, Ruth W. Junk was a longtime Bloomington resident.

Barbara will be remembered as a kind-hearted and giving person who cherished family.

Graveside services were held on May 26, 2023, at Bowen Cemetery in Bowen, IL.

Donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.